Treasury's Mnuchin Says IRS Calculator Coming Soon

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:09 PM EST) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday at a White House press conference that the Internal Revenue Service will possibly release its tax calculator next week, through which filers can see how their withholdings will be affected by the recent federal tax overhaul legislation.



The IRS tax calculator was first announced by the Treasury Department near the beginning of January. Taxpayers and companies have been working to determine their withholding patterns since then, in light of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, which went into...

