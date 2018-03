Do Not Limit Register To Managers, UK Firms Warn Watchdog

Law360, London (February 26, 2018, 1:52 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday that it has received “substantial” feedback from financial services firms urging it to continue to maintain a public register of all certified employees, rather than just senior managers, at businesses regulated by the watchdog.



The FCA plans to revise the conduct regime, which means only senior managers will appear on the regulator’s financial services register. (AP) The FCA sought responses from financial services firms in July after it proposed to extend the Senior Managers and Certification Regime, or SMCR,...

