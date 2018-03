ECB To Seek Feedback On New Overnight Reference Rate

Law360, London (February 26, 2018, 5:08 PM GMT) -- The European Central Bank will float proposals in March for the methodology for a new unsecured overnight interest rate it hopes to launch by 2020 as part of a global effort to replace benchmarks that have been hit by scandal, an executive board member said Monday.



The ECB will also include its own analysis and feedback it received from the industry on the new rate in another round of consultation it conducted in November, the central bank's Benoit Coeure said at a first meeting of a...

