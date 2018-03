Citi To Argue For Hedge Fund At €290M Securities Trial

Law360, London (February 26, 2018, 4:18 PM GMT) -- An investment fund has declined to take part in a London trial that began Monday to determine whether Oceanwood Opportunities Master Fund has the right to instruct Citibank as trustee of €290 million ($356 million) of debt securities, leaving neutral party Citibank to argue in its place.



Citi said it would represent Foxhill Capital Partners LLC in the trial between it and Oceanwood over whether the master fund can instruct the bank over securities issued by a Norwegian paper mill, after Foxhill said it would not engage...

