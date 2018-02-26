EU Commission Mulls Cryptocurrency Investor Safeguards

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (February 26, 2018, 4:18 PM GMT) -- The European Commission said on Monday that consumers in all jurisdictions should be given frequent warnings about the risk associated with investing in cryptocurrencies to help protect them from losses.

The Commission revealed the proposals for warning about risks that virtual currencies present to investors alongside key European Union authorities and industry representatives. The group plans to draw up an “action plan” on how to regulate and foster financial technology, or fintech.

“Cryptocurrencies, which are not currencies in the traditional sense, and whose value is not...
