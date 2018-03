Don't Cut Us Out of Motor Insurance Claims, Lawyers Say

Law360, London (February 26, 2018, 5:14 PM GMT) -- Personal injury lawyers said on Monday they have resisted "at every opportunity" the U.K. government's decision to allow the insurance industry to fund an online traffic accident claims portal that would cut them out of the equation.







The insurance industry-funded project will develop a “user-friendly” IT system for claimants in low-value personal injury cases. The project would run parallel to an existing portal run by the Ministry of Justice, which allows access only to a claimant's lawyer.



The move has alarmed high street solicitors who...

