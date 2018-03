Consultant Says RBS Suit Recruitment Deal Is Lawful

Law360, London (February 26, 2018, 6:58 PM GMT) -- A consultancy fighting for a slice of £200 million ($279 million) shareholder litigation settlement with The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC has argued that its contract to recruit investors to join the lawsuit is lawful, hitting back at claims that the agreement is invalid.



Vange Consulting Ltd. has brought a claim against the RBoS shareholder action group on behalf of Newman Bell Ltd. — a consulting firm that recruited RBS shareholders into the class action — over allegations that it is owed around £1 million in...

To view the full article, register now.