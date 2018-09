Latham Guides Retailer Farfetch In Upsized $884M IPO

Law360 (September 21, 2018, 6:39 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based Farfetch Ltd. bumped its initial public offering price to $20 per share the day before its debut, raising around $884 million for the private equity-backed online fashion retailer in a...

