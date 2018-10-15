We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Gender Disparity At The High Court: How Top Law Firms Measure Up

By Amanda James and Annie Pancak | October 15, 2018, 9:56 PM EDT

In the first sitting of the new U.S. Supreme Court term this month, six women stepped up to the podium to argue cases on issues ranging from the scope of the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login