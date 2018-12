MVP: Freshfields' Noiana Marigo

Law360 (December 7, 2018, 1:24 PM EST) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP partner and co-head of the firm's Latin America practice Noiana Marigo helped a ConocoPhillips Co. subsidiary score a $337 million deal to resolve a long-running dispute over...

To view the full article, register now.