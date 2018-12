MVP: Greenberg Traurig's Marc Mukasey

Law360 (December 14, 2018, 3:30 PM EST) -- Marc Mukasey of Greenberg Traurig LLP outmaneuvered the U.S. Department of Justice in two high-profile cases this year, including a jury acquittal in a speedy trial in which his client was...

To view the full article, register now.