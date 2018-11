Covington Advises Illumina's $1.2B Pacific Biosciences Buy

Law360 (November 1, 2018, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Illumina Inc., guided by Covington & Burling LLP, has agreed to buy Pacific Biosciences, represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati LLP, at a price of $8 per share in an...

To view the full article, register now.