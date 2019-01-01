Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

European Tax Policy To Watch In 2019

By Jack Schickler

Law360 (January 1, 2019, 12:03 PM EST) -- Election years in Brussels are a sleepy time for European Union policy, as parliament campaigns and the commission becomes a lame-duck body, but Brexit, state aid and spillover from U.S. tax...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular