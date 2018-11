FDA Approves First Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Biosimilar

Law360 (November 28, 2018, 6:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Celltrion and Teva’s version of the blockbuster cancer treatment Rituxan, marking the first biosimilar approved in the U.S. to treat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma....

