Tesla Taps Williams & Connolly Chairman To Take GC Reins

Law360 (December 7, 2018, 4:47 PM EST) -- Williams & Connolly LLP chairman Dane Butswinkas will become the new general counsel at Tesla Inc., moving in-house after a decadeslong career at the prestigious Washington, D.C., firm, the automaker announced...

