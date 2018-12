Kenyan Pol Denies Owing East African Bank $14M In UK Suit

Law360, London (December 15, 2018, 2:56 AM GMT) -- An African development bank’s claim that a high-end Kenyan restaurant owes $13.6 million should be struck down because it is not fully formed and does not comply with civil procedure rules, the eatery's...

To view the full article, register now.