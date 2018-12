Hatch Introduces Bill To Restrict Generics' PTAB Challenges

Law360 (December 13, 2018, 4:19 PM EST) -- Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, has introduced a bill that would amend his namesake Hatch-Waxman Act to hinder the ability of generic-drug makers to challenge patents in inter partes reviews before the...

To view the full article, register now.