Catalina Secures First Court OKs For $1.9B Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (December 13, 2018, 6:49 PM EST) -- Point-of-sale retail coupon and "big data" retailing pioneer Catalina Marketing Corp. secured its first Chapter 11 approvals Thursday for a prepackaged plan that will wipe away about 85 percent of its...

To view the full article, register now.