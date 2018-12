3 Men Sentenced For £1M Credit Scam On AmEx, Others

Law360, London (December 13, 2018, 9:12 PM GMT) -- Three London men have been sentenced to hefty prison time for bilking the likes of American Express and Barclaycard out of £1 million ($1.27 million) in a fake credit application scheme known as short firm...

To view the full article, register now.