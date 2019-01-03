Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

Assessing The Effect Of Mergers On Labor Markets

By Jee-Yeon Lehmann, Federico Mantovanelli, Rebecca Scott and Samuel Weglein January 3, 2019, 1:34 PM EST

Law360 (January 3, 2019, 1:34 PM EST) -- Modern U.S. antitrust law is motivated by the protection of consumer welfare. Since the passage of the Sherman Act in 1890 and the Clayton Act in 1914, enforcement agencies have concentrated...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular