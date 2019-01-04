Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

A Bridge Too Far: CFTC's 'Reckless' Manipulation Theory

By David Yeres, Robert Houck and Brendan Stuart January 4, 2019, 5:20 PM EST

Law360 (January 4, 2019, 5:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has, by regulation, reduced a long-standing mens rea standard in connection with proof of unlawful price manipulation allegedly accomplished by open market transactions. By reducing...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular