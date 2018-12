4 Firms Steer $1.8B Greif Deal For PE-Backed Caraustar

Law360 (December 20, 2018, 3:47 PM EST) -- Packaging solutions firm Greif Inc. on Thursday said it will buy North American paperboard manufacturer Caraustar Industries Inc. from an affiliate of HIG Capital LLC in a $1.8 billion deal, with...

