Are HIPAA Enforcers Gunning For Big Health Cos.?

Law360 (January 4, 2019, 9:09 PM EST) -- Federal enforcers in 2018 punished a remarkable number of big-name businesses for flouting privacy provisions of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, perhaps signaling a revamped strategy for grabbing HIPAA...

To view the full article, register now.