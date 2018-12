Foley & Lardner Partner Tapped As New Fla. Governor's GC

Law360 (December 21, 2018, 5:03 PM EST) -- Incoming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has named Foley & Lardner LLP partner Joseph Jacquot as his chief legal adviser and general counsel.



Jacquot, who represents clients in complex federal and state...

