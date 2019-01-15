Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tax Group Of The Year: Cravath

By Joshua Rosenberg

Law360 (January 15, 2019, 5:51 PM EST) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP's tax division had a banner year in 2018. From advising the Walt Disney Co. regarding its acquisition of 21st Century Fox to providing the Linde Group...
