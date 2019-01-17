Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

IP Group Of The Year: Jones Day

By Steven Trader

Law360 (January 17, 2019, 3:34 PM EST) -- The intellectual property team at Jones Day achieved a slew of victories in 2018 but perhaps none more significant than a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the Patent Trial and Appeal...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular