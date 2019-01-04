Surveys, Series & More: Law360's 2019 Editorial Calendar

The Law360 400/Glass Ceiling Report/Diversity Snapshot

Law360 (January 4, 2019, 11:30 AM EST) -- Law360 publishes several series throughout the year, including ones that rank law firms and highlight top-performing attorneys. To find out more about each special series or to make a submission, click on the links below. This page is continually updated. Links will be added in each section as submission forms, FAQs, instructions and other documents become available.Law360 is pleased to announce its sixth annual listing of the largest U.S. law firms, ranked by the total number of U.S.-based attorneys. Law firms will be asked to complete a survey about their U.S. attorney headcount and provide demographic breakdowns of their attorney workforce as of Dec. 31, 2018.Law360 will also use this survey to examine the diversity of the largest law firms in the U.S. at both the associate and partner levels and will produce the Glass Ceiling and Diversity Snapshot reports.Those two reports examine the overall landscape of the U.S. private practice market for female and minority attorneys and highlight firms with exemplary female and minority representation at the partner level. Firms that do not respond to those portions of the survey will not be eligible for inclusion in stories and rankings on those topics.A link to the survey will be sent out Jan. 17, and surveys will be due 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST on Feb. 18.For the second year in a row, Law360 is planning a series of profiles on influential members of the plaintiffs bar who have had significant achievements over the past year. Submissions should include a listing of significant cases filed and wins scored over the past year, as well as an explanation of what distinguishes this attorney and what his or her influence has been. The submission form will also ask for details like the practice area the attorney typically works in and the attorney’s academic background. Additionally, we ask applicants to list advocates who can be contacted for perspective on what it’s like to litigate alongside this attorney. Attorneys who won this award in 2018 are not eligible for 2019 recognition.The call for submissions for this series will be sent out Feb. 8, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on March 8. The series will tentatively begin publishing May 6.For the eighth year in a row, Law360 will rank and profile the 20 law firms with the greatest global reach and expertise, based on a review of matters handled from April 1, 2018, to April 1, 2019.To arrive at the Global 20 list, Law360 ranks participating firms in five categories: 1) The number of countries where the firm has offices; 2) The number of offices outside the firm’s home country; 3) The percentage of attorneys working outside the firm’s home country; 4) The breadth of the firm’s recent international work; and 5) The size and complexity of the firm’s recent cross­-border work.The call for submissions for this series will be sent out April 2, and submissions will be due 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST on April 30. The series will tentatively begin publishing in July.Law360 is looking for the top legal talent under 40 to be featured in its 2019 Rising Stars series.Nominations will be accepted for attorneys in the following practice areas: Aerospace & Defense, Appellate, Automotive, Banking, Bankruptcy, Benefits, Capital Markets, Class Action, Competition/Antitrust, Compliance, Construction, Consumer Protection, Cybersecurity & Privacy, Employment, Energy, Environmental, Food & Beverage, Fund Formation, Government Contracts, Healthcare, Hospitality, Immigration, Insurance, Intellectual Property, International Arbitration, International Trade, Legal Ethics, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice, Mergers & Acquisitions, Native American, Private Equity, Product Liability, Project Finance, Real Estate, Retail & E-Commerce, Securities, Securitizations, Sports, Tax, Technology, Telecommunications, Transportation, Trials and White Collar. Your submission should include the nominee's name, his or her age, and a brief explanation as to why this attorney should be featured in our series. We welcome international and U.S.-based attorneys who are under 40 as of April 30, 2019.The call for submissions for this series will be sent out May 3, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on May 31. The series will tentatively begin publishing July 29.Law360 is looking to profile firms in California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas with a strong regional presence. Your submission should include the percentage of attorneys at your firm who work in the state, a list of the offices the firm has in the state, and a detailed description of significant litigation wins, transactions or projects worked on in the state from July 1, 2018, to July 1, 2019.This series will highlight firms that employ a significant number of their attorneys in these states and have a strong regional focus.The call for submissions for this series will be sent out June 10, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on July 5. The series will tentatively begin publishing Aug. 30.Law360 will profile the attorneys who had the biggest wins and made the most significant contributions to their practice groups in the past year. We will accept nominations for attorneys in the following practice areas: Aerospace & Defense, Appellate, Automotive, Banking, Bankruptcy, Benefits, Capital Markets, Class Action, Compliance, Construction, Competition/Antitrust, Consumer Protection, Cybersecurity & Privacy, Employment, Energy, Environmental, Food & Beverage, Fund Formation, Government Contracts, Healthcare, Hospitality, Immigration, Insurance, Intellectual Property, International Arbitration, International Trade, Legal Ethics, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Medical Malpractice, Mergers & Acquisitions, Native American, Private Equity, Product Liability, Project Finance, Real Estate, Retail & E-Commerce, Securities, Securitizations, Sports, Tax, Technology, Telecommunications, Transportation, Trials and White Collar.The call for submissions for this series will be sent out Aug. 5, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Sept. 13. This series will tentatively begin publishing in November.Submissions should provide a concise description of the attorney’s achievements from Sept. 1, 2018, through this year’s deadline of Sept. 1, 2019.Law360 will profile those practice groups that worked on the biggest deals or achieved the biggest wins in the most important cases. We will profile firms for each of the following practice areas: Aerospace & Defense, Appellate, Automotive, Banking, Bankruptcy, Capital Markets, Class Action, Competition/Antitrust, Compliance, Consumer Protection, Cybersecurity & Privacy, Employment, Energy, Environmental, Food & Beverage, Fund Formation, Government Contracts, Healthcare, Hospitality, Immigration, Insurance, Intellectual Property, International Arbitration, International Trade, Legal Ethics, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Medical Malpractice, Mergers & Acquisitions, Native American, Private Equity, Product Liability, Project Finance, Real Estate, Retail & E-Commerce, Securities, Securitizations, Sports, Tax, Technology, Telecommunications, Transportation, Trials and White Collar.The call for submissions for this series will be sent out on Sept. 30, and submissions will be due 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Oct. 25. This series will tentatively begin publishing in mid-January 2020.Each submission should detail the group’s major successes from Oct. 1, 2018, to Oct. 15, 2019. (This slightly extended submission period should allow firms to submit work that occurs closer to the deadline than in prior years.)