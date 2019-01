Mylan Gets 2030 Linzess Launch After Allergan Deal

Law360 (January 3, 2019, 7:44 PM EST) -- Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. will hold off on its generic version of Allergan PLC and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s irritable bowel syndrome medication Linzess until February 2030 to end patent infringement litigation in...

To view the full article, register now.