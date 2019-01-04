By Lynn Kappelman, Michael Steinberg and John Ayers-Mann January 4, 2019, 2:33 PM ESTLaw360 (January 4, 2019, 2:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has declared, in a recent enforcement action, employers with hearing-impaired employees should be required to provide sign language interpreters as a reasonable accommodation. In its...
Tips For Employers As EEOC Targets Hearing Disabilities
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login