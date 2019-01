Genomic Sequencing Cos. Face FTC Scrutiny On $1B Deal

Law360 (January 4, 2019, 5:52 PM EST) -- DNA-sequencing company Illumina Inc.'s $1.2 billion bid to purchase genetic sequencing systems firm Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is drawing extra scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission.



PacBio said Thursday in...

To view the full article, register now.