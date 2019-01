Tax Group Of The Year: McDermott Will & Emery

Law360 (January 17, 2019, 12:53 PM EST) -- McDermott Will & Emery's tax practice made headlines in 2018 by winning a high-stakes repatriation case before the U.S. Tax Court, advising CVS in its multibillion-dollar acquisition of health insurance giant...

