Miami Blank Check Co. Files $300M IPO Led By Ellenoff

Law360 (January 8, 2019, 3:25 PM EST) -- Miami-based Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on Tuesday filed plans to go public in a $300 million offering steered by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, months after the blank check company confidentially...

To view the full article, register now.