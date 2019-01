Brownstein Hyatt Taps Biz Litigator For New Managing Partner

Law360 (January 8, 2019, 8:46 PM EST) -- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP announced Tuesday that its shareholders have elected business litigator Rich Benenson to become the firm’s next managing partner, just after the firm celebrated its 50th anniversary....

