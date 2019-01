M&A Group Of The Year: Shearman & Sterling

Law360 (January 16, 2019, 11:29 AM EST) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP has tackled deals around the globe for major clients, including Novartis, CVS Health Corp. and Unibail-Rodamco SE, and its comprehensive approach to mergers and acquisitions has set...

To view the full article, register now.