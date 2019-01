Did High Court Overrule Fed. Circ. On Foreign Lost Profits?

Law360 (January 11, 2019, 3:12 PM EST) -- In a recent ruling, Chief Judge Leonard P. Stark of the District of Delaware concluded that the U.S. Supreme Court in WesternGeco LLC v. Ion Geophysical Corp. had “implicitly overruled” the prior...

To view the full article, register now.