Boies Schiller Wins $650K In Fee Spat With Chinese Billionaire

Law360 (January 11, 2019, 4:34 PM EST) -- A New York state court judge has approved an arbitration settlement in a fee fight between Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and former client Guo Wengui, ordering the Chinese billionaire to pay...

To view the full article, register now.