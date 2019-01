CBI, PwC Warn Demand Is Falling For UK Financial Services

Law360, London (January 14, 2019, 6:06 PM GMT) -- Demand for Britain's financial services has fallen for the first time in five years, the Confederation of British Industry and PricewaterhouseCoopers said Monday, blaming regulatory demands and uncertainty surrounding the U.K.'s impending...

To view the full article, register now.