4 Takeaways From Sunny 2019 M&A Forecast

Law360 (January 11, 2019, 1:58 PM EST) -- The 2018 results from Dykema Gossett PLLC’s 14th annual M&A Outlook Survey can be summarized in a single word: optimism. Nearly 65 percent of this year’s respondents — a national sampling...

To view the full article, register now.