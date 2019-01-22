Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cadwalader Nabs Fintech Pro From Latham

By Cara Salvatore

Law360 (January 22, 2019, 5:15 PM EST) -- A fintech expert and Wall Street vet has joined Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP from Latham & Watkins LLP, bringing clients like Thesys Technologies to continue her work helping to build...
