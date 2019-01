Kirkland Reps Skincare Brand In $900M L'Occitane Deal

Law360 (January 14, 2019, 4:54 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed luxury skincare brand Elemis, guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, has agreed to be acquired by high-end cosmetics company L'Occitane International SA in a deal worth $900 million, the...

To view the full article, register now.