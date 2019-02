Energy Group Of The Year: Skadden

Law360 (February 6, 2019, 3:59 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP advised on several large-scale energy transactions in 2018 and helped Exxon Mobil Corp. establish a joint venture to create the world's largest petrochemical facility,...

To view the full article, register now.