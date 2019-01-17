By Doug Davison, Adam Lurie and Meredith Riley January 17, 2019, 12:48 PM ESTLaw360 (January 17, 2019, 12:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has progressively turned its attention toward cybersecurity issues over the last several years, recently intensifying its focus and revamping its approach to regulation and enforcement...
Expect More SEC Cybersecurity Enforcement This Year
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login