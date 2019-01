For Skadden's Brand, Ukraine Scandal A Shot Across The Bow

Law360 (January 18, 2019, 5:53 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's unregistered lobbying work for the Ukrainian government has cost the law firm $4.6 million already, but some say the debacle is also a blow...

To view the full article, register now.