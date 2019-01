Gilstrap 'Offended' By Gamesmanship Of Irell, Winston Attys

Law360 (January 23, 2019, 4:20 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has said he’s "offended" by how Irell & Manella LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP have handled the opening stages of an infringement case involving USAA...

