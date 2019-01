Valeant Urges Fed. Circ. To Revive Antifungal Patent

Law360 (January 22, 2019, 10:15 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated a patent covering Valeant Pharmaceuticals’ Jublia by expanding the definition of what the antifungal medication treated, the drugmaker told the Federal Circuit in a bid...

To view the full article, register now.