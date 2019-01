Buchanan Ingersoll Blasts 'Blitzkrieg Lawyering' In BMW Suit

Law360 (January 25, 2019, 9:16 PM EST) -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC on Friday slammed opposing attorneys in engine defect litigation against BMW of North America LLC for “blitzkrieg lawyering” and said consumers must choose a lead counsel...

To view the full article, register now.