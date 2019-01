Md. Gov. Seeks $500M Tax Cuts, Critics Call Bid 'Irresponsible'

Law360 (January 30, 2019, 7:12 PM EST) -- Maryland’s governor proposed $500 million in tax cuts while touting the state’s bipartisanship and fiscal responsibility in his State of the State speech Wednesday, but opponents said the proposals were “irresponsible”...

To view the full article, register now.