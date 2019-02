Brazil Hits Hitachi-LG, Quanta With $5.3M Price-Fixing Fines

Law360 (February 1, 2019, 6:21 PM EST) -- Brazil’s competition enforcer has hit Hitachi-LG Data Storage and Quanta Storage with a total of 19.5 million reals ($5.3 million) in fines, becoming the latest enforcer to take action over allegations...

To view the full article, register now.