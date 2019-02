AbbVie, Janssen's $3B Imbruvica Faces First Generic Threat

Law360 (January 31, 2019, 9:08 PM EST) -- Patent infringement litigation is undoubtedly on the horizon for Natco and Alvogen after the drugmakers said Thursday that they've asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve their generic version...

To view the full article, register now.