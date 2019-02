Sen. Sanders Wants To Raise Estate Tax Rates For Top 0.2%

Law360 (January 31, 2019, 7:39 PM EST) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a potential 2020 presidential candidate, introduced legislation in the U.S. Senate Thursday that would add an extra tax on estates worth more than $750,000, the top 0.2 percent...

To view the full article, register now.